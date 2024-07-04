Today is Thursday July 04, 2024
I-20 closures scheduled after holiday weekend

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2024 at 6:52 am
VAN ZANDT COUNTY —  TxDOT has scheduled a closure on I-20 in Van Zandt County for Monday that will affect the FM 859 bridge north of Canton from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. TxDOT announced that during the time of road work, the main lanes of I-20 will be closed in both directions while crews work on the bridge. The FM 859 bridge will also be closed while crews are working.

TxDOT said that I-20 traffic will be diverted onto the frontage roads during these closures. This closure is part of a larger project to replace the FM 859 bridge.

During the construction of the new bridge, I-20 traffic will be reduced to one lane during the nighttime, according to TxDOT. The timeframe of the next phase will be provided after further progress of the project.



