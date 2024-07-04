Lakers adding Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks to staff

July 3, 2024, 10:59 AM

The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks as top assistants on JJ Redick’s new staff, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Redick gets two longtime coaches for his staff who have a combined 31 seasons of head-coaching experience between them.

McMillan, 59, was fired as coach of the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 21. He replaced Lloyd Pierce as interim coach for the Hawks in 2021, engineered a run to the Eastern Conference finals and was awarded a four-year contract.

He went 99-80 with Atlanta and has a career record of 760-668. Prior to joining the Hawks, he spent five seasons with Seattle, seven with Portland and four with Indiana.

McMillan has taken his teams to 11 playoff appearances, going 28-48.

Brooks had been serving as an assistant with the Trail Blazers on Chauncey Billups’ staff. He last served as head coach of the Washington Wizards, with whom he spent five seasons from 2016 to 2021. Prior to that, he coached the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven seasons.

He has a career record of 521-414 and went 49-48 in the playoffs.

Redick, who agreed to a four-year contract to coach the Lakers last month, has never coached in the NBA. After starring at Duke and scoring the 20th-most 3-pointers in NBA history, he stayed connected to basketball through various media outlets, including co-hosting a podcast with LeBron James, “Mind the Game,” and calling the NBA Finals for ESPN and ABC.

The Lakers’ summer league roster will debut Saturday against the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic before playing the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The 2024 summer league takes place July 12-22 in Las Vegas.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.

