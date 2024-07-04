Today is Thursday July 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Retired Kemba Walker rejoins Hornets as part of coaching staff

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2024 at 6:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News
July 3, 2024, 1:39 PM

Kemba Walker, a day after ending his playing career, is returning to where he found his greatest NBA success, as the Charlotte Hornets announced he is joining the coaching staff as a player enhancement coach.

Walker was a three-time All-Star during his eight years with the Hornets franchise and remains the team’s all-time leader in points with 12,009.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that included stints with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. He played sparingly last season with AS Monaco as it won the French League championship.

Walker joined the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2011 as the No. 9 overall pick. Along with the points milestone, he is also the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, win shares and minutes played and is top 10 in assists (second), steals (third), games played (third) and rebounds (eighth).

Walker’s hiring was one of a number of assistant coaching positions announced by the Hornets on Wednesday to fill out the staff of new coach Charles Lee.

Information from ESPN’s Andrew Lopez was used in this report.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC