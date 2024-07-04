Retired Kemba Walker rejoins Hornets as part of coaching staff

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2024 at 6:08 am

ByABC News

July 3, 2024, 1:39 PM

Kemba Walker, a day after ending his playing career, is returning to where he found his greatest NBA success, as the Charlotte Hornets announced he is joining the coaching staff as a player enhancement coach.

Walker was a three-time All-Star during his eight years with the Hornets franchise and remains the team’s all-time leader in points with 12,009.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that included stints with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. He played sparingly last season with AS Monaco as it won the French League championship.

Walker joined the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2011 as the No. 9 overall pick. Along with the points milestone, he is also the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, win shares and minutes played and is top 10 in assists (second), steals (third), games played (third) and rebounds (eighth).

Walker’s hiring was one of a number of assistant coaching positions announced by the Hornets on Wednesday to fill out the staff of new coach Charles Lee.

Information from ESPN’s Andrew Lopez was used in this report.

Go Back