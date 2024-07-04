Miami Heat, Alec Burks agree to one-year contract

July 3, 2024, 3:19 PM

Free agent Alec Burks has agreed on a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Anthony Fields and Rich Paul of Klutch Sports negotiated the deal with the Heat front office, sources told ESPN.

Acquired by the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons in a deadline deal last season to shore up their backcourt depth, Burks averaged 6.5 points in 13.5 minutes to end the regular season with New York.

However, after OG Anunoby’s injury in the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers, Burks received extended playing time and exploded for nearly 18 points on 51% shooting across five games in that series, showing his worth as a microwave scorer off the bench.

Overall, Burks averaged 10.4 points on 38% 3-point shooting last season

Burks is a veteran of 13 NBA seasons after being drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2011. A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Burks has averaged at least 10 points per game since the 2019-20 season while playing mostly off the bench.

Burks, who turns 33 on July 20, is coming off a three-year, $30 million deal signed in 2021.

