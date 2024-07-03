4th human case of bird flu linked to dairy cow outbreak: CDC

(ATLANTA) -- The fourth human case of bird flu linked to the current dairy cow outbreak was confirmed on Wednesday in a dairy worker in Colorado, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previously, one human case had been reported in Texas and two human cases reported in Michigan.

As with the previous cases, the patient is a dairy farm worker who came into contact with cows that tested positive for the H5N1 strain of bird flu, or avian influenza.

The worker was previously being monitored because of their exposure to infected cattle and reported symptoms to state health officials.

Testing results were inconclusive at the state level, but specimens forwarded to the CDC for additional testing were positive for influenza A, the federal health agency said.

The patient reported eye symptoms only. They received treatment with oseltamivir, an antiviral drug used to treat influenza, and has since recovered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

