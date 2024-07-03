I-20 closures scheduled near Canton Monday

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 2:39 pm

CANTON – TxDOT has scheduled a closure on I-20 in Van Zandt County for Monday that will affect the FM 859 bridge north of Canton from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. According to our news partner KETK, during this time of construction, the main lanes of the interstate will be closed in both directions while crews work on the bridge. The FM 859 bridge will also be closed while crews are working. TxDOT said that I-20 traffic will be diverted onto the frontage roads during these closures. This closure is part of a larger project to replace the FM 859 bridge.

