Tourist fatally struck by suspects’ vehicle during robbery at outdoor mall in California: Police

(NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.) -- A New Zealand tourist was killed during a robbery at a California mall after the suspects struck her with their vehicle as they fled the scene, police said.

The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon at Fashion Island, an outdoor shopping mall in Newport Beach, police said.

The woman and her husband were walking in the area when two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached and robbed them, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

"There was a struggle, and at this point we believe the suspects dragged her into the street," Newport Beach Police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Oberon said during a presser Tuesday.

The two suspects then attempted to get into a white Toyota Camry sedan driven by a third suspect to flee the scene, police said.

"One of the suspects ran, while the vehicle fled and actually struck the female victim," Oberon said.

The woman -- identified by police Wednesday as 68-year-old Patricia McKay -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband is believed to have been uninjured, Oberon said.

The suspect who fled on foot fired three rounds before also getting in the vehicle, police said. No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery and a pursuit of the suspect vehicle ensued. One of the suspects was arrested after fleeing on foot after the vehicle stopped in Cypress, police said.

The two other suspects were also arrested in Los Angeles County after abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspects were transported to the Newport Beach Police Department's jail and booked for homicide, robbery with a firearm and conspiracy, police said.

They were identified by police Wednesday as Leroyernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Compton; Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster; and Malachi Eddward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles. It is unclear if they have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

There are no outstanding suspects, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill decried the "stunning, staggering act."

"Newport Beach is a safe community and we're mourning the loss of someone today, a loss that never should have happened,'' he said during Tuesday's press briefing. "Frankly, to hell with these guys. They came into our city, knowing that they were going to commit a crime, and a woman is dead today because of it. It's heartbreaking, it's a tragedy."

