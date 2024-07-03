One arrested after robbery at East Texas bank

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 1:53 pm

TIMPSON – One person was arrested after a robbery at Austin Bank in Timpson on Tuesday morning, according to our colleagues at KETK. DPS said that troopers arrived at the scene within two minutes and encountered the suspect. Authorities said the subject was threatening citizens inside and outside of the bank with a pellet revolver. The person was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation is being handed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the identity of the arrested individual is not yet available.

