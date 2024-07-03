Three-year-old flown to hospital after nearly drowning

Three-year-old flown to hospital after nearly drowningPosted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm
ENCHANTED OAKS – A 3-year-old was airlifted to a Dallas hospital Tuesday morning after nearly drowning in Enchanted Oaks, Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) said. According to our news partners at KETK, PSFR was alerted at around 10:13 a.m. of a possible drowning and responded immediately with EMS to treat the toddler. UT Health Air 1 West transported the 3-year-old to a children’s hospital in Dallas. “This is our third call on the lake involving pediatric patients this summer. Please use the utmost caution on and around the lake with children,” PSFR said.