Today is Wednesday July 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Three-year-old flown to hospital after nearly drowning

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ENCHANTED OAKS – Three-year-old flown to hospital after nearly drowningA 3-year-old was airlifted to a Dallas hospital Tuesday morning after nearly drowning in Enchanted Oaks, Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) said. According to our news partners at KETK, PSFR was alerted at around 10:13 a.m. of a possible drowning and responded immediately with EMS to treat the toddler. UT Health Air 1 West transported the 3-year-old to a children’s hospital in Dallas. “This is our third call on the lake involving pediatric patients this summer. Please use the utmost caution on and around the lake with children,” PSFR said.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC