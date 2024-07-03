Three-year-old flown to hospital after nearly drowning

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm

ENCHANTED OAKS – A 3-year-old was airlifted to a Dallas hospital Tuesday morning after nearly drowning in Enchanted Oaks, Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) said. According to our news partners at KETK, PSFR was alerted at around 10:13 a.m. of a possible drowning and responded immediately with EMS to treat the toddler. UT Health Air 1 West transported the 3-year-old to a children’s hospital in Dallas. “This is our third call on the lake involving pediatric patients this summer. Please use the utmost caution on and around the lake with children,” PSFR said.

Go Back