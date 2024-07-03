Today is Wednesday July 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Over 90 million Americans on alert for extreme heat

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 3:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Heat alerts have been issued for 21 states from Washington to Florida on Wednesday, with more than 90 million on alert for extreme weather.

Several wildfires also exploded in the West on Tuesday due to dry conditions and ongoing heat.

The dangerous heat is just beginning in the West, but it has already claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy who was hiking in Phoenix on Tuesday.

This prolonged heat could be for the record books, and could be one of the worst in 18 years for parts of California.

A heat advisory has been issued for coastal cities, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, where temperatures could get close to 90 degrees on Wednesday. Inland temperatures could rise into the 110s.

Dozens of record highs are expected over the next week in the West, even all the way to Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

In the South and Mississippi River Valley, the combination of heat and humidity could push the heat index over 110 degrees.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC