After Morris allegations, legislators vow expanded statutes of limitations

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 10:52 am

DALLAS – The Religion News Service reports that Robert Morris, former senior pastor of the prominent nondenominational Gateway Church headquartered in Southlake, Texas, resigned two weeks ago after Cindy Clemishire accused him of molesting her for four years, beginning when she was 12. The case has prompted calls for reforms not only in the church but at the state Capitol. “These actions demand public exposure, should never be tolerated, and any person who harms a child should and must be held accountable,” said Texas state Rep. Nate Schatzline, a Fort Worth Republican whose district neighbors Southlake, on Monday (July 1). “I will continue to speak the truth regardless of who it affects, and I will continue to advocate for legislation that protects children from abuse.” State Rep. Jeff Leach, a conservative Christian who chairs the powerful Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee, told the political newsletter Quorum Report that he plans to hold hearings and consider all remedies, including changing statutes of limitation in such cases.

The church announced on social media on Friday that it had hired a law firm, Haynes and Boone, to “conduct an independent and comprehensive inquiry related to the recent events.” At the firm’s recommendation, Gateway’s new pastor, Robert Morris’ son James, has temporarily stepped aside to avoid conflicts of interest. It was also recommended that Kevin Grove, Steve Dulin and Gayland Lawshe, who served as elders from 2005 to 2007, take temporary leaves of absence. The church said the temporary leaves do not mean they knew of the allegations, and Grove and Lawshe remain employees of Gateway, Grove as the executive global pastor and Lawshe as the network pastor. Gateway remains one of two powerful nondenominational churches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area; the other is Gateway’s church plant, Mercy Culture, where Schatzline was once a pastor. Both churches have drawn attention for their outspoken support of local political candidates and opposition to restrictions on politicking by tax-exempt organizations under the federal measure known as the Johnson Amendment. “Both have toyed with Johnson Amendment restrictions by listing the names of church members running for political office during church services,” said David Brockman, a nonresident scholar at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. “Morris did so in 2023 when he displayed a list of local school board candidates who are members of Gateway-affiliated churches.

Go Back