Judge tosses Paxton’s ‘outrageous’ effort to shut Catholic migrant shelter

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 10:48 am

EL PASO – The Houston Chronicle reports an El Paso judge shot down Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to close a Catholic nonprofit sheltering asylum-seekers, which the judge ruled violates state religious freedom laws. In a scathing order calling Paxton’s efforts “outrageous and intolerable,” state District Judge Francisco Dominguez wrote that the Republican attorney general’s request to examine documents from Annunciation House that spurred his attempt to shutter the shelter was a pretext to justify “harassment of Annunciation House employees and the persons seeking refuge.”

“The Attorney General chose to harass a human rights organization with impunity and with disregard to his duty to faithfully uphold the laws of Texas and the United States,” Dominguez wrote. “As the top law enforcement officer of the State of Texas, the Attorney General has a duty to uphold all laws, not just selectively interpret or misuse those that can be manipulated to advance his own personal beliefs or political agenda.” Paxton has accused Annunciation House, which has housed asylum seekers for decades, of operating as a “stash house” and taking part in “human smuggling.” The attorney general says the nonprofit violated state law by refusing to turn over records related to its work with migrants. His office requested the documents in February. The El Paso organization said it would provide the information but could not meet the deadline laid out by the attorney general’s investigators, and it sued for a temporary restraining order. Paxton, in turn, filed a counterclaim, seeking to revoke Annunciation House’s license to operate in Texas.

