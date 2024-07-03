UT Tyler medical school welcomes second class

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 7:08 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine held a White Coat Ceremony for their second class. According to a release and our news partner KETK, in the ceremony the new students received their white coats, and the Humanism in Medicine pin. There was also a speech by former UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun and a recitation of the Physician’s Oath. The university said that this class’ tuition is being funded by a “generous anonymous donor.” The school also said that 85% of the school of medicine’s inaugural class has ties to East Texas.

“This White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that marks a profound milestone for our students,” Dr. Julie Philley, UT Tyler president, said. “It signifies the beginning of their journey into the medical profession and all of the responsibility that comes with it.”

“It’s our mission to recruit people from the community to serve the community,” said Dr. Brigham C. Willis, School of Medicine founding dean. “We are incredibly proud of these future physicians, whose dedication and excellence embody the vibrant spirit of East Texas.”

