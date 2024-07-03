Today is Wednesday July 03, 2024
Pacers, James Wiseman agree to 2-year contract

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 6:27 am
ByABC News
July 2, 2024, 12:39 PM

Free agent center James Wiseman has agreed on a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wiseman, 23, played a career-high 63 games for the Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17 minutes.

Drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, Wiseman was traded to Detroit as part of a four-team deal in 2023.

Over his three-season career, Wiseman has averaged 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 rebounds.



