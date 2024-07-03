Marlins designate shortstop Tim Anderson for assignment

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2024 at 6:26 am

ByABC News

July 2, 2024, 2:19 PM

The Miami Marlins have designated two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson for assignment.

Anderson, 31, signed a one-year, $5 million deal with Miami in February, hoping for a bounce-back season that did not materialize.

Through 65 games, Anderson is batting .214 with no homers and 9 RBIs. He has struck out 68 times and drawn only 7 walks.

Anderson won the American League batting title with a .335 average for the Chicago White Sox in 2019 and made the AL All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022.

He batted .282 with 98 homers, 338 RBIs and 117 stolen bases in 895 games over eight seasons with the White Sox from 2016 to 2023.

