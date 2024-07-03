Former 49ers S Tashaun Gipson suspended six games

July 2, 2024, 4:19 PM

Free agent safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., who spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has been suspended six games by the NFL. The penalty is for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Signed for extra depth just before the 2022 season, Gipson reenergized his career with the 49ers, quickly becoming the starter at free safety. He was brought back on a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

In two seasons with San Francisco, Gipson, who turns 34 in August, became a trusted locker room leader for the other young defensive backs and a stalwart on the back end of the defense.

In 2023, Gipson started 16 games, posting 60 tackles with a sack and an interception after tallying 61 tackles and five interceptions in 2022. He also had five of his 14 postseason tackles in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Originally an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Wyoming, Gipson spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, three with the Jacksonville Jaguars, one with the Houston Texans and two with the Chicago Bears before joining the 49ers.

Gipson has 684 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 33 interceptions and 3 defensive touchdowns in 173 career regular-season games.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.

