Today is Tuesday July 02, 2024
ktbb logo


Matt Damon, Ben Affleck team up with ‘The Grey’ director Joe Carnahan for crime thriller ‘RIP’

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 4:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Director Joe Carnahan, who came to fame with the 2002 gritty crime drama Narc, is reteaming with his Smokin' Aces supporting player Ben Affleck and Ben's longtime friend and fellow Oscar winner Matt Damon for a crime thriller called RIP.

The film is being released through Damon and Affleck's profit-sharing production shingle Artists Equity, according to Deadline.

Carnahan, who also directed the acclaimed 2012 thriller The Grey with Liam Neeson, spoofed the trade's story in his Instagram confirmation of the news, saying, "The original [headline] of this article, before my PR intervened was: 'HANDSOME OSCAR-WINNING MOVIE STARS TEAM WITH RAPIDLY AGING, DOLL-HAIRED JACK BLACK CLONE,'" referring to his own picture next to more camera-ready shots of Damon and Affleck.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC