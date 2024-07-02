Today is Tuesday July 02, 2024
Affordable housing complex coming to Athens

July 2, 2024
Affordable housing complex coming to AthensATHENS — An old Athens motel will be converted into a new affordable housing complex. According to our news parter KETK, a Dallas construction company has partnered with the City of Athens. Wallace Ventures’ is converting the old Quality Inn motel off Highway 31 that was vacant for more than 10 years, into “Athens Reserve”, a 122 unit studio apartment complex. Each apartment will just under 300 square feet.

Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said, “The Athens Reserve project is a significant transformation for this property, turning an abandoned hotel into efficient and affordable housing. This initiative provides a practical housing solution while enhancing the local area.”

The original swimming pool in the motel will get a makeover and a dog park will be added.

Jordan Wallace, President of Wallace Ventures likes the idea of a dog park. “I think adding a dog park is pretty interesting. It adds a lot to the character of buildings these days where animals are welcomed in with their own home as well, so I kind of like that opportunity to bring your own pet.”

Applications for the first 40 rooms will be available in August and the entire project will be finished by the beginning of the new year.



