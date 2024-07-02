Today is Tuesday July 02, 2024
Tyler Police have engaged holiday traffic enforcement

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 4:27 pm
Tyler Police have holiday traffic enforcementTYLER – Starting Monday July 1, the Tyler Police Department have added more officers on the street to shore up STEP. According to Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD Public Information Officer, STEP is, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. The program is based on accident data in the Tyler city limits and it lets officers target problem areas. Through Sunday, July 7, officers will be watching for speeding, seat belt violations, intersection problems and impaired driving.

The Tyler Police Department asks that you don’t drink and drive. And, they wish you a safe and happy holiday!



