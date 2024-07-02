President Joe Biden to sit down with ABC News on Friday for first TV interview since debate

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden will sit down with ABC News on Friday for his first television interview since last week's presidential debate.

The president's poor performance in the debate has garnered calls for him to drop out of the race by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Biden will speak to "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos for the interview. A first look will air on the Friday, July 5, edition of "World News Tonight with David Muir" with portions airing on Saturday and Sunday on "Good Morning America."

The extended interview will air Sunday, July 7, on "This Week" and Monday's episode of "Good Morning America."

Biden, 81, has been criticized for his uneven performance in the debate. Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first House Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw as nominee Tuesday.

Despite some calls for him to step aside, most Democrats have continued to support Biden as the nominee.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday that the president had "a bad night," but added, "He has judgment. He has strategic thinking and the rest."

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is running for reelection in Pennsylvania, threw his support behind Biden Monday afternoon when asked about the president's debate performance, telling reporters he is confident Biden can run a strong reelection race and serve a second term.

"No, I don't worry about that. Look, he had a bad night in the debate, but I think people know what's at stake," he said.

