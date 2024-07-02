Optimum will not carry Rangers games

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm

TEXAS – Our colleagues at KETK report that Optimum customers will no longer be able to watch Texas Rangers games on their network as Bally Sports has been removed from their lineup. According to Optimum, they could not reach an agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the operator of Bally Sports Network, which led to their content no longer being available.

“In addition to being in active bankruptcy proceedings and content negotiations for sports content distribution rights, Diamond Sports Group remains unwilling to evolve from the broken and outdated traditional pay television model, in which programmers continuously demand high rates without providing the options and value that today’s consumers want,” Optimum said.

Networks impacted by this outage includes Bally Sports Southwest, the exclusive television rightsholder of the Texas Rangers.

“We remain open to negotiating with Diamond Sports Group as they work through their bankruptcy proceedings, which will weigh heavily in determining the future of their networks and content availability,” Optimum said.

Texas Rangers games are available to stream on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and MLB.TV. The Bally SportsApp is only available to stream games by logging in with your existing TV provider, and the Bally Sports+ streaming service does not carry Texas Rangers games.

According to the MLB, a select number of games will be broadcast nationally on Apple TV+, ESPN, FOX, FS1, MLB Network and Peacock as part of the MLB’s national broadcasting schedule.

