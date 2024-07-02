Amarillo City Council to call for election on ‘Sanctuary City’ ordinance

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 12:12 pm

AMARILLO – Multiple city officials confirmed that the so-called ‘Sanctuary City’ ordinance, regarding abortion, was submitted to the Amarillo City Secretary’s Office before the July 1 deadline according to the Amarillo Tribune. According to Mayor Cole Stanley, the council will be required to call an election. Multiple city officials confirmed that the so-called ‘Sanctuary City’ ordinance was submitted to the Amarillo City Secretary’s Office before the July 1 deadline. According to Mayor Cole Stanley, the council will be required to call an election. Amarillo City Councilmember Place 3, Tom Scherlen, and Mayor Cole Stanley said the ordinance was filed by the organizing committee on Friday, June 28. Stanley tells the Amarillo Tribune that city staff sent an email confirming that the ordinance had been submitted Friday evening and that the initiating committee has requested that it be added to the ballot.

“I would tell you we are continuing to keep all options on the table, but we don’t have anything right now that the council has had an appetite to move forward with since our last discussion, Stanley said. “I would say as things continue to change and develop, the council will continue to listen, but right now, we don’t see another path forward,” said Stanley. Scherlen said the city council will call for adding the ordinance to the November 5 ballot during its next meeting on July 9. Councilmember Don Tipps, Place 2, referred to the ordinance’s inclusion on the November ballot as a “done deal.” On June 11, the Amarillo City Council rejected two ordinances that would have overridden the 2021 Texas Heartbeat Act’s definition of human life as “beginning at conception” and declared Amarillo a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” by a vote of 4-1.

