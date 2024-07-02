How dirty are Texas beaches?

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 11:56 am

AUSTIN – As the worst of the Texas heat looms, people may find themselves heading to the state’s beaches, but those same beaches may contain harmful bacteria, a 2022 study from Environment Texas found, according to KUT radio. The study helped lay the foundation for research on an artificial intelligence tool that will detect certain bacteria in Texas waterways. Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, said their report showed 55 beaches along the Gulf Coast were unsafe for swimming on at least one testing day. “That is 90% of beaches that do testing, and what that means is there are levels of fecal bacteria above what the federal government deems safe,” Metzger said. “If you were to either ingest that water that’s been contaminated or have an open wound and then be exposed to the contamination that way, you could get really, really sick.”

Based out of Texas State University in San Marcos, researchers at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will work with community scientists across the state to collect bacteria samples — specifically in Matagorda Bay, Galveston and the Colorado River — and use the AI technology to assess the bacteria levels. Of all the ways scientists can sample beach water, one method known as “tampling” stands out. It involves dropping an organic tampon into the water. After the cotton sits in the water for a period of time — which could be one hour or 24 depending on the test — the tampon is placed under a black light. If the tampon appears bright pink, researchers can tell there are dangerous amounts of bacteria in the water. The AI tool is then brought in to analyze that sample and then uses data trends to predict how bacteria levels will change in the future. “Think of it as a robot that receives test results and is trained to make predictions for the future based on past trends,” Jenna Walker, director of watershed services at The Meadows Center, said.

