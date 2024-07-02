Abbott, Patrick want to double fund for natural gas power plants

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 11:49 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said Monday they would seek to expand a taxpayer-backed program primarily funding low-interest loans to build natural gas power plants in Texas to $10 billion from $5 billion “as soon as possible.” The move comes in response to new estimates from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s power grid operator, that the state could need 152 gigawatts of power in six years, roughly doubling the current record of 85.5 gigawatts. Though the projection has been public since April, there has been fresh concern among state leaders – including a sharp turn by some against the cryptocurrency industry – after ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas spooked lawmakers last month with his testimony at legislative hearings on the grid in June.

“If the new estimate is correct, the updated numbers provided by Mr. Vegas call for an immediate review of all policies concerning the grid,” Abbott and Patrick said in a joint statement. Voters in November approved a $10 billion package known as the Texas Energy Fund meant to incentivize new on-demand generation – excluding battery storage – on the ERCOT grid, with $5 billion available in 2024 and 2025. Developers have submitted 125 notices of their intention to apply for $38.9 billion in financing for nearly 56 gigawatts of proposed generation, though not all may formally apply by the July 27 deadline. How much of the 152 gigawatts of projected demand will materialize is also uncertain, as some applications to connect to the ERCOT grid, such as from data centers, may be speculative. Critics of the Texas Energy Fund have said state leaders should focus on programs that reduce energy waste and incentivize energy conservation during times of peak demand, rather than gas plants that produce climate-warming emissions.

