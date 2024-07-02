Today is Tuesday July 02, 2024
Person of interest taken into custody for attempted rape of Central Park sunbather: Sources

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 11:02 am
James C Hooper/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A person of interest has been taken into custody for the attempted rape of a woman sunbathing in Central Park last month, police sources told ABC News.

The man, who has not been identified, has not been charged in the June 24 attempted sexual assault of a woman, but the sources said DNA links him to the incident.

The 21-year-old woman was alone and sunbathing in the Great Hill section of the park when a man came toward her exposing himself around 1:30 p.m. last Monday, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol John Chell said last week.

"She screams and gets up to run," but "he tackles her from behind" and "tried to get on top of her," Chell said.

The victim fought the man off and he fled, he added.

The New York Police Department released a sketch of the suspect on June 27.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

