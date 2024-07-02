Today is Tuesday July 02, 2024
ktbb logo


Rudy Giuliani disbarred over ‘false and misleading’ statements on 2020 election

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 10:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Rudy Giuliani's association with former President Donald Trump has cost him his law license.

Giuliani has been disbarred, according to a decision handed down Tuesday by the Appellate Division First Department in New York.

The ruling is a consequence of Giuliani's "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC