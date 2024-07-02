City of Tyler urges residents to refrain from fireworks

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 11:35 am

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Marshal’s office is reminding all residents that, in accordance with the Tyler Fire Code, the discharging of fireworks without a permit within city limits is strictly prohibited. This regulation is enforced to ensure the safety and peace of all community members.

As the City and community continue to recover from recent storms, it is especially critical to adhere to this ordinance. The presence of storm debris across Tyler poses significant hazards. Fireworks can easily ignite this debris, potentially leading to dangerous fires that could threaten homes and lives.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our city safe, particularly during this critical time of recovery and rebuilding,” said Fire Marshal Joey Hooton. “Let’s work together to ensure a safe and peaceful Fourth of July holiday for everyone.”

Residents are encouraged to report any illegal fireworks activities to the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

