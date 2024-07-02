Today is Tuesday July 02, 2024
ktbb logo


City of Tyler urges residents to refrain from fireworks

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City of Tyler urges residents to refrain from fireworksTYLER — The Tyler Fire Marshal’s office is reminding all residents that, in accordance with the Tyler Fire Code, the discharging of fireworks without a permit within city limits is strictly prohibited. This regulation is enforced to ensure the safety and peace of all community members.

As the City and community continue to recover from recent storms, it is especially critical to adhere to this ordinance. The presence of storm debris across Tyler poses significant hazards. Fireworks can easily ignite this debris, potentially leading to dangerous fires that could threaten homes and lives.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our city safe, particularly during this critical time of recovery and rebuilding,” said Fire Marshal Joey Hooton. “Let’s work together to ensure a safe and peaceful Fourth of July holiday for everyone.”

Residents are encouraged to report any illegal fireworks activities to the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC