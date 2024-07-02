Lionel Messi headlines MLS All-Star roster for first time

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 5:30 am

ByLIZZY BECHERANO

July 1, 2024, 12:19 PM

Lionel Messi will headline the MLS All Star roster for the first time when the team faces Liga MX’s best at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, on July 24.

Messi joined Inter Miami CF in July 2023, narrowly missing out on last year’s edition of the All-Star weekend. Now, he is set to play alongside Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets when debuting at the event.

Both Messi and Suarez are currently playing at the Copa América with Argentina and Uruguay, respectively.

The 30-player roster, which also features Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango, Cucho Hernández of the Crew, and LA Galaxy playmaker Riqui Puig, was selected through a mixture of fan, player and media votes, Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy’s selection and two personal picks from MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

All four Inter Miami players joined the squad due to an overwhelming amount of votes.

Overall, 18 clubs are represented in the All Star roster, with Inter Miami and the Columbus Crew the most represented teams on the roster.

The captain of the MLS roster will be decided by a fan vote at a later date, with four candidates yet to be named.

The upcoming edition of the event will stand as the third encounter between MLS and Liga MX All Stars, after facing off in 2021 and 2022. MLS beat the Mexican league in both previous encounters, triumphing in Los Angeles and Minnesota.

“Our previous encounters set high bars for intensity and competition in all-star games. The 2024 edition will be a night to remember for Columbus’ passionate fans and for audiences around the world watching on MLS Season Pass,” said Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President of Properties and Events when announcing the event.

The event will also see the All Stars participate in a skills challenge, where 10 players from each side compete in several soccer-related tests on the pitch.

FULL 2024 MLS All-Star Roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach’s Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach’s Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach’s Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach’s Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach’s Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach’s Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach’s Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach’s Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner’s Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach’s Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach’s Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner’s Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach’s Selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach’s Selection), Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)

Go Back