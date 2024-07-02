Warriors signing De’Anthony Melton to one-year deal

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2024 at 5:28 am

ByKENDRA ANDREWS

July 1, 2024, 2:59 PM

The Golden State Warriors are signing De’Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million deal on the midlevel exception, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

A versatile defender who is also a career 36.9% 3-point shooter, Melton helps the Warriors fill out two areas they had prioritized entering the summer: more shooting and improved defense, particularly on the perimeter.

With the departure of longtime Warrior Klay Thompson and the release of 19-year veteran Chris Paul, Melton also provides some backcourt depth.

The 26-year-old guard could fit as a backup point guard to Stephen Curry while also finding ways to play next to him — something Paul struggled to do in his one year with Golden State.

Melton was a key reserve in Memphis in the 2021-22 season before being acquired by Philadelphia that offseason; He has largely operated as a starter for the 76ers over the past two seasons.

He averaged 11.1 points in 38 games this season for Philadelphia before ongoing back issues caused him to miss the vast majority of the year.

The Athletic first reported Melton’s deal with Golden State.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.

Go Back