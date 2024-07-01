Today is Monday July 01, 2024
Former Kilgore teacher gets 10 years for improper relationship

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 5:26 pm
Former Kilgore ISD choir teacher gets 10 years for improper relationshipKILGORE – A former Kilgore ISD choir teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in connection to an improper relationship with a student in 2022. According to our news partner KETK, 38-year-old Phillip Nix of Seymour was arrested in July of 2022, after the Kilgore Police began an investigation of him based on information given to them by the district.

Kilgore ISD told police about an improper relationship between Nix and a teenage student in March of 2021. Nix reportedly worked at Kilgore High School as their choir director from the fall of 2019 till the end of the 2021 school year when he resigned.

Gregg County court records reveal that Nix pleaded guilty to one count of an improper relationship between educator/student on Monday. His 10-year sentence began Monday at the Gregg County Jail.



