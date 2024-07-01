Today is Monday July 01, 2024
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 4:38 pm
SMITH COUNTY – Man charged with murder after Sunday night shootingOur partners at KETK report the Smith County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is currently investigating a murder that took place on Sunday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday deputies of the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of CR 4136. Smith County Communications had reportedly received information that a man had been shot multiple times and was not breathing. Officials said that when the deputies arrived, they found the man in a bedroom of the residence and he confirmed that he had been shot. Deputies began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived, however the man, identified as 21-year-old Kelly Torrez, was pronounced dead shortly after. The sheriff’s office identified Melvin Guevara, 21 of Tyler, as the suspect.

Authorities said that after receiving a warrant for Guevara, they were able to locate a vehicle said to belong to him at Highway 31 East and Loop 323. It was reported that a felony stop was conducted at a nearby car wash on the vehicle and Guevara was taken into custody without incident.

Guevara was booked into the Smith County Jail and charged with murder.



News Partner
