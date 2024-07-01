Steve Bannon reports to prison for contempt of Congress sentence

(WASHINGTON) -- Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered on Monday to law enforcement to begin his four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress.

He entered the Federal Correctional Institute Danbury, in Danbury, Connecticut, shortly before noon to begin serving his sentence.

The Supreme Court had on Friday denied Bannon's request to remain out of prison during the appeals process after he filed an emergency appeal on Friday with the high court.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in October 2022 after he was found guilty of defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Speaking to supporters before he entered the Danbury facility, Bannon said he was proud to begin his sentence.

"I am proud to go to prison," Bannon said. "If this is what it takes the stand up to tyranny, if this way it takes the stand up to the Garland corrupt criminal DOJ, if this is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, I'm proud to do it. "

Bannon, who was joined by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican Senate candidate Royce White, former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince, and a priest, spoke as supporters and counter protesters shouted over each other.

Asked by ABC News if he has any regrets about his conduct, Bannon stood by his actions.

"I have not only no regrets," Bannon said, "I'm actually proud of what I did, I'd feel terrible if I didn't do it. I don't mind going to prison today."

Bannon told supporters that he will continue to support former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign from prison, adding that his War Room podcast will be "bigger and better than ever."

"You don't need my voice. We're a populist movement," Bannon said.

"Victory or death," Bannon concluded. "It's time for me to surrender up at Danbury."

A U.S. district judge had ordered Bannon, 70, to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his sentence.

Bannon is the second Trump adviser to be convicted and sent to prison for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel, after former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reported to prison in March.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders, Laura Romero and Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.

