Local minor arrested for string of bomb threats

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 6:07 pm

SMITH COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, a Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigation has led to a Smith County minor being arrested in connection to multiple bomb threats made to East Texas Brookshire’s stores and other locations nationwide. The suspect was also reportedly linked to bomb threats at schools in the Tyler area, Cy-Fairbanks ISD near Houston and Mission ISD. The suspect’s activities also reportedly spanned across Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The CCSO said investigators identified over 100 locations targeted by the hoaxes. The investigation was assisted by the Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

