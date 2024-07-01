Rapid growth of space industry stresses regulators

July 1, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that at dusk on the evening before a recent Starship launch, dozens of people wandered the tidal flats around Starbase, staring up at the skyscraper-sized rocket looming over them. The hum of machinery drowned out the sound of the ocean breeze as workers on boom lifts hundreds of feet in the air worked on the giant ship. At this place that’s become both a destination and departure point, the public can get closer to rockets preparing to blast off than at any other launch site in the nation. Here, visitors can wander to within several hundred feet of the spacecraft and about 100 feet from rows of tanks holding tons of liquid oxygen, methane and nitrogen used to fuel and test it. Such easy access to view the giant stainless steel rocket — combined with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s hype, his loyal fan base, his company’s success with reusable spacecraft, billions in federal contracts and a booming space economy — has made Starbase a tourist destination for fans from around the world.

It’s also one of the factors that make it unique among the nation’s 18 active launch sites. At Starbase, SpaceX has built a rocket factory and launch site from the ground up in the public eye and largely without the perimeters and limited public access enforced at most other such sites. The company’s momentum, which comes with regulators scrambling to keep up with the fast-moving commercial space industry, has led to Starbase’s unique situation as the nation’s only private facility that can send rockets into orbit. It’s not a federal launch site like Kennedy Space Center in Florida or California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. Nor is it a Federal Aviation Administration-licensed spaceport, which are typically launch or reentry sites where multiple companies operate. Instead, the FAA considers Starbase an “exclusive use site” — a private launch facility. So, while the FAA regulates and approves flights and testing done there, the agency does not license the Boca Chica site itself. It’s unlikely it could be replicated today as federal oversight catches up to the industry’s rapid growth across the U.S. The nation’s non-military spaceports are overseen by the FAA’s Office of Spaceports, which was mandated by Congress in 2018. While there’s duplication in the licensing processes for spaceports and the vehicles that operate from them, Pam Underwood, who’s been director of the office since it became operational in 2020, says that’s by design. It’s because the same officials and entities don’t always oversee both rockets and facilities. For Starbase, where the same company operates the facility and the vehicles, the FAA streamlined the process by handling both under the license the FAA issues for each launch. “So, there’s the same level of safety even though it’s a private site, or what we call exclusive use,” Underwood said. “We just have reduced the duplicative administrative burden of one company applying for two licenses when we can handle everything under the one.”

