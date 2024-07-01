Today is Monday July 01, 2024
Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donations

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 3:00 pm
TYLER – Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donationsTyler Animal Services is partnering with Special Olympics of Texas to raise funds for the nonprofit. During the month of July, adoption fees for dogs and cats will be waived with proof of a donation to the Special Olympics of Texas. Donations can be made in person at the Tyler Animal Shelter located at 4218 Chandler Hwy Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The mission of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and share gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

The standard dog adoption fee is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
If you would like to adopt, see all pets available for adoption or submit an application, visit the Tyler Animal Services webpage.

For more information, call (903) 535-0045.



