Athens Animal Services shelter is vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 3:12 pm

ATHENS — The Athens Animal Services said on Monday that their shelter had been broken into and vandalized. According to our news partner KETK, the shelter said all three buildings were broken into, causing several thousands of dollars in damages. Officials from the shelter provided a link for those wanting to help. Those who wish to make a monetary donation can do so at Athens City Hall. For donation items such as newspapers, towels, blankets, toys and food, people can drop them off at animal services.

