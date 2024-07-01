ACLU asks SCOTUS to overturn convictions

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 11:38 am

DALLAS – Three activists convicted of blocking a roadway during a 2020 protest in Gainesville are now calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out their conviction, according to the Dallas Morning News. Several days after three Gainesville activists said they organized a brief, peaceful march protesting a Confederate monument in front of the Cooke County courthouse in August 2020, they were each arrested and charged with obstructing a roadway. In 2022, all three protestors were convicted and face a seven-day jail sentence and a $2,000 fine. Their appeal last year to the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo was denied, and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to hear their case earlier this year, leaving the U.S. Supreme Court as their final avenue of appeal.

