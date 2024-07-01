Dallas schools delay roll out of parenting sessions

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 11:35 am

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Dallas school leaders will delay the roll out of parenting classes as a potential consequence for student misbehavior. The decision came during a Thursday board meeting during which trustees voted on a revised code of conduct. While Dallas ISD officials still want to provide such sessions to families, they won’t implement them until October. “We need time to ensure that we have the course offerings, the content, the training, all of that,” Deputy Superintendent of Staff and Racial Equity Pam Lear said. Previous drafts of the revised code said a principal could assign a student six hours of community service or tutoring rather than a stint in DAEP, Texas’ name for disciplinary alternative schools. At the same time, a parent would need to complete three hours of classes designed to provide guidance on what’s going on with the child.

