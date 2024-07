Supreme Court sidesteps ruling on Florida, Texas social media laws and 1st Amendment

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 9:33 am

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped ruling whether Florida and Texas laws limiting how social media companies regulate content violate the First Amendment, sending the issue back to the lower courts for further review.

The opinion was authored by Justice Elena Kagan.

