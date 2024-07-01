Today is Monday July 01, 2024
FEMA assistance deadline extended

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2024 at 11:24 am
FEMA assistance deadline extendedEAST TEXAS — The deadline for applying for FEMA assistance has been extended to Aug. 15. This means disaster survivors in Texas now have a little more time to apply for FEMA assistance. However, disaster survivors are encouraged to not wait. The sooner they apply, the sooner they may be eligible for assistance to help with their recovery from the recent storms.

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the storms and flooding that occurred April 26-June 5 may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, click here.

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can go online here.



