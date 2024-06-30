Today is Sunday June 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Man drowns while swimming at Lake Nacogdoches

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2024 at 5:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man drowns while swimming at Lake Nacogdoches NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that a man drowned at Lake Nacogdoches on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to the west side park at the lake at around 7:11 p.m. after getting reports of a man who possibly drowned. Nacogdoches PD, Nacogdoches Fire Department, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens all searched the area for the man. The Nacogdoches Police and Fire Rescue Dive Team were then called in to help and they found the man hours later, reportedly near where he last went under the water.

Preliminary Information gathered from the area showed that Caleb Arthurs, 37 of Nacogdoches, was swimming at the lake with friends and family when he was last seen, a Nacogdoches PD press release shows. Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 has requested that an autopsy be done and Nacogdoches PD said more information will be released when available.

The City of Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation Department announced that the swimming area at Lake Nacogdoches West will be closed until further notice.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC