Man drowns while swimming at Lake Nacogdoches

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2024 at 5:01 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that a man drowned at Lake Nacogdoches on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to the west side park at the lake at around 7:11 p.m. after getting reports of a man who possibly drowned. Nacogdoches PD, Nacogdoches Fire Department, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens all searched the area for the man. The Nacogdoches Police and Fire Rescue Dive Team were then called in to help and they found the man hours later, reportedly near where he last went under the water.

Preliminary Information gathered from the area showed that Caleb Arthurs, 37 of Nacogdoches, was swimming at the lake with friends and family when he was last seen, a Nacogdoches PD press release shows. Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 has requested that an autopsy be done and Nacogdoches PD said more information will be released when available.

The City of Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation Department announced that the swimming area at Lake Nacogdoches West will be closed until further notice.

