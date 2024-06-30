Today is Sunday June 30, 2024
Escalator malfunction at Brewers’ park injures 11 people

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2024 at 9:07 am
ByABC News
June 29, 2024, 8:39 PM

Eleven people were injured after an escalator at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field malfunctioned, resulting in “an increased downward speed.”

The incident occurred after the Brewers’ 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs while fans were taking the escalator from the terrace to the loge level.

Five of the people injured were treated at the ballpark while the other six were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to a statement from the team.

“Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response,” the Brewers said in the statement.



