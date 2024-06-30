Bulls, Patrick Williams agree on 5-year, $90M deal

The Chicago Bulls and forward Patrick Williams have agreed to a five-year contract worth $90 million, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday. The deal includes a player option for the fifth year.

Williams, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, was set to become a restricted free agent this summer but will return to the Bulls on a new deal after four up-and-down seasons.

Williams has averaged 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds on 47% shooting (41% from 3) in his career in Chicago but has had two of his four seasons shortened by injury. He played just 17 games in 2021-22 after breaking his wrist. He completed 43 games last season before requiring season-ending surgery on his left foot in February.

Williams, who will turn 23 in August, will be one of the anchors of Chicago’s youth movement, including Coby White (24) and newly acquired Josh Giddey (21).

The Bulls also have a decision to make this offseason on the future of forward DeMar DeRozan, who is an unrestricted free agent.

