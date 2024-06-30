Potential failure watch condition for Lake Livingston Dam

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2024 at 6:32 am

LAKE LIVINGSTON – The Trinity River Authority declared a “potential failure watch” for the Lake Livingston Dam spillway on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the dam’s spillway was reportedly “adversely impacted” by the heavy rainfall that recently hit the area and caused flooding across Trinity and Polk counties. Officials said that while there is no immediate danger of the dam failing, there is a potential remote chance that the dam could fail. The dam will continue to operate as necessary but the dam’s spillway will be monitored, evaluated and repaired as needed.

To learn more about the declaration, call 877-352-3247 or visit the Trinity River Authority online.

Go Back