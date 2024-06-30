Bregman delivers big hit in 8th as surging Astros rally from 5 runs down to beat Mets 9-6

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2024 at 11:34 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Bregman put Houston ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the surging Astros rallied from five runs down to beat the New York Mets 9-6 on Saturday.

“It did not start the way we want it to. But again, our guys just persevere and we stay in the game,” manager Joe Espada said. “It’s a great team win. The bullpen — phenomenal job.”

Jake Meyers homered early and Jeremy Peña began Houston’s biggest comeback of the season with a two-run double off starter Tylor Megill in the fourth that was followed by Jon Singleton’s RBI single.

After their seven-game win streak was snapped Friday night in the series opener, the Astros (41-41) won for the 11th time in 15 games.

“It’s huge,” Bregman said. “Tomorrow’s a huge game as well, just to keep that momentum rolling and keep everything going.”

New York still led 6-4 in the eighth, but a taxed and injury-tattered bullpen minus suspended closer Edwin Díaz couldn’t hold on. Mark Vientos homered for the Mets (40-40), who had won four straight and 16 of 20.

Jake Diekman and Reed Garrett (7-3) combined to walk four Houston hitters in the eighth. Garrett threw a run-scoring wild pitch with two outs, then gave up Bregman’s go-ahead single to right field on a full-count pitch.

“He’s used to those big moments,” teammate Mauricio Dubón said about Bregman.

Dubón added a two-run double off Danny Young with two outs in the ninth. Meyers reached safely four times and scored a career-high four runs.

“I got to a point where I was competing with everything I got out there tonight, and it just didn’t fall my way,” Garrett said. “I thought I did a good job of getting ahead of guys, but I just couldn’t put ‘em away. Sometimes that’s how it is. It stinks.”

Seth Martinez (3-2) pitched a perfect seventh for the win after starter Framber Valdez, hurt by shoddy defense, permitted six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader got three quick outs for his 12th save in 13 opportunities, evening a three-game set between baseball’s two hottest teams this month.

“We’ve got some studs out there,” Bregman said. “When they come in with a lead, it’s nice.”

Pete Alonso’s two-run single capped a five-run second, when the Mets took advantage of Valdez’s error and two other defensive miscues to open a 5-1 lead.

“That inning was definitely challenging. It was one of those stumbles that happen in the middle of the game. We wanted to try to stay afloat, try to swim, and just try to keep the team in the game,” Valdez said through a translator. “This is a team that doesn’t give up.”

Vientos lined a 429-foot solo homer to center field in the third. Singing sensation Jose Iglesias had three hits for the Mets — two doubles and an RBI infield single.

New York, which won its previous eight home games, has homered in 12 straight overall.

Houston improved to 10-2 against the Mets since 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jake Bloss (shoulder discomfort) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Sunday. If it goes well, he might be a candidate to rejoin the rotation after he’s eligible to come off the injured list July 7. Bloss got hurt in his major league debut June 21. … RHP Justin Verlander (neck discomfort) is feeling better and could play catch this week, Espada said. … RHP Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) woke up feeling good and is expected to make his next rehab start at a different affiliate. Garcia threw 12 pitches in a perfect inning during his first rehab outing Friday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Luis Severino (5-2, 3.29 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday. He is 2-4 with a 4.93 ERA against the Astros and hasn’t beaten them since May 2018 with the Yankees.

Rookie reliever Shawn Dubin (1-1, 5.64) makes his second major league start for Houston in what essentially will be a bullpen game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Go Back