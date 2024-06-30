Power outage planned for part of Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2024 at 11:31 pm

SHELBY COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative has announced that there will be a planned power outage near Huxley on Wednesday. The outage will last from around 1:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. while crews perform substation maintenance. The following areas will reportedly be affected by the power outage: FM 417 to around the 4000 block, north on FM 3172 to the FM 139 bridge, Huxley, Huxley Bay, Ragtown, Rolling Hills and Doyle English.

The cooperative said that affected customers will get a call on Tuesday. To learn more call 866-392-2547 or visit Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative online.

