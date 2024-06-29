Man arrested after suspected fentanyl, meth found in traffic stop

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2024 at 6:05 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were found during a traffic stop on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, at around 3 p.m. on Thursday a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly did a traffic stop on a white 2019 Dodge Challenger for an alleged traffic violation. A Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy also assisted in the stop, according to officials. K9 Vinnie did a “free air sniff” and reportedly alerted the deputies for narcotics. The Challenger was searched and suspected methamphetamines and suspected fentanyl were found.

Aaron Chase Calvert, 28 of Mabank, was then arrested for two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams. He’s being held in the Henderson County Jail on a total $200,000 bond.

