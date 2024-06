Astros’ Jeremy Pena misplays fly during in-game interview

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2024 at 6:05 am

ByABC News

June 28, 2024, 9:59 PM

NEW YORK — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena misplayed a fly ball in Friday night’s 7-2 loss to the New York Mets while participating in an in-game interview.

Pe├▒a was involved in an interview with Apple TV+ just before New York’s Jeff McNeil popped up toward the shortstop area with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Pe├▒a was shaded toward the second-base bag against the left-handed hitting McNeil and ranged to his right and was on the edge of the outfield grass close behind third baseman Alex Bregman. Neither Pe├▒a not Bregman put his glove up to make the play on the popup, and the ball landed between them.

“Holy …,” Pe├▒a said as the ball bounced once before he grabbed it and tossed it back to the infield. Pe├▒a and Bregman appeared to glance briefly at one another.

McNeil was credited with a hit and was picked off first base by pitcher Ronel Blanco two pitches into Harrison Bader’s at-bat. Bader struck out to end the inning.

Pe├▒a went on to contribute an RBI single in the third.

Pe├▒a is the second player in the past three weeks to misplay a ball while conducting an in-game interview, both with Apple TV+.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez was speaking with Dontrelle Willis in the second inning June 7 when a grounder by the New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hit Hern├índez on his bare right hand and ricocheted off his body. Hern├índez recovered and threw to first, but Torres beat the throw and Hern├índez was charged with an error.

Torres didn’t score, and the Dodgers won 2-1 in 11 innings. Afterward, Hern├índez said he didn’t blame the error on being distracted because the ball “had a weird hop.”

Hern├índez said he wouldn’t reconsider whether to do in-game interviews in the future.

“No, because we’re getting paid,” he said. “I like money.”

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement calls for a player to receive a $10,000 stipend for wearing a two-way microphone for at least one inning of a regular-season game. The amount rises to $15,000 in the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

