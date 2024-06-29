Woman wanted in Trinity County after hitting motorcyclist

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 11:49 pm

TRINITY COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, a woman accused of hitting a motorcyclist and evading arrest is wanted in Trinity County, the sheriff’s office said. According to a release, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an accident in front of the Riverside Exxon on Thursday where a truck reportedly hit a motorcycle. Angela Fannin, identified as the truck driver, reportedly didn’t stop to give the motorcyclist aid.

“The Trinity Police Department responded to Fannin’s residence attempting to apprehend her. Fannin fled on foot to an unknown location at this time,” a release said.

Anyone with information on Fannin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.

