Today is Saturday June 29, 2024
ktbb logo


One dead after crash on Old Jacksonville Highway

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 11:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


1 dead after crash on Old Jacksonville HighwayTYLER – Smith County Emergency Services District #2 (ESD2) said one person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Old Jacksonville Highway near Toll 49 on Friday. Nikki Simmons with Smith County ESD2 said the crash occurred when a Jeep and an SUV collided. The driver of the Jeep reportedly died after being ejected during the crash. Smith County ESD2 responded to the scene along with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, the Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office and UT Health EMS.

According to our news partner KETK, the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The roadway was cleared as of 7:56 p.m.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC