One dead after crash on Old Jacksonville Highway

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 11:45 pm

TYLER – Smith County Emergency Services District #2 (ESD2) said one person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Old Jacksonville Highway near Toll 49 on Friday. Nikki Simmons with Smith County ESD2 said the crash occurred when a Jeep and an SUV collided. The driver of the Jeep reportedly died after being ejected during the crash. Smith County ESD2 responded to the scene along with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, the Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office and UT Health EMS.

According to our news partner KETK, the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The roadway was cleared as of 7:56 p.m.

Go Back